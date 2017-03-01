A Wistful Look Inside the Businesses That Took Over When Iconic Rock Venues Shut Down

After iconic rock venues The Rose Bonbon, The Hammersmith Palais, and The Quartier Latin shuttered, they became a restaurant, a gym, and a vaudeville theater, respectively. The short documentary "Loud Places," above, from Mathy & Fran (AKA Mathy Tremewan and Fran Broadhurst), explores the legacy of these venues with interviews and melancholy shots of the locations in their current states. These clubs once hosted bands like the Ramones and the Clash. It's strange to see the spaces now so disconnected from their past.