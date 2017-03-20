Watch an Astronaut Spacewalk as He Hurtles Around Earth at 17,150 Miles Per Hour

Imagine his fitness tracker. When European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet steps outside the International Space Station for a space walk, he is already hurtling around the globe at 17,150 miles per hour, or just less than five miles per second. At the rough human average of 2,000 steps per mile, should Pesquet have a tracker wrapped around his wrist inside his spacesuit—and using a little imagination in defining “steps”—the counter would register 10,000 steps every second, or 600,000 steps per hour. If Pesquet actually walked that distance, he would burn 26,400 calories.



In January, Pesquet spent five hours and 58 minute outside the ISS to upgrade the space station’s batteries. In the footage above, bask in the glorious views of Earth, the ISS, and Pesquet’s fellow astronaut Shane Kimbrough, all captured during the walk by a camera mounted to Pesquet’s space suit.