How Soy Sauce Has Been Made in One Japanese Town for 750 Years

March 21 2017 8:56 AM

In the Heart of Yuasa, Birthplace of Japanese Soy Sauce

A beautiful town that perfected a very detailed process.

For the Japanese soy sauce most Americans know best, the essential condiment to sushi, we can thank the town of Yuasa, Japan.

Japanese soy sauce originated there in the 13th century, and it's been produced in Yuasa ever since. In this short documentary from Mile Nagaoka, we get a tour of the small coastal town and watch how soy sauce is made. It's produced by artisans in a long, complicated process, in which the soybeans ferment for between 18 months and three and a half years.

As if Yuasa wasn't already gastronomically vital, it also produces one of Japan’s most well known mandarin oranges, the Arida mikan.

Madeline Raynor is a Slate freelance video blogger.