A Film Editor Explains Why He Doesn't Care About That “Movie Mistake” You Noticed

Sven Pape, a film editor and host of the YouTube channel This Guy Edits, explains why he and other editors don't make it a priority to avoid these errors in the video above. Pape cites three major film editors who have said that they don't care at all. "The priority is absolutely on the best take for performance," says Thelma Schoonmaker, Martin Scorsese's longtime collaborator. And if that take has a continuity error, so be it. As Martin Hunter, editor of Full Metal Jacket, puts it: "If a scene is effective, you shouldn't be distracted by things like that."

