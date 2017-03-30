A trip from Manhattan to Brooklyn in a wheelchair is far harder (and funnier) than you'd expect.

Cerebral Palsy Foundation

“New York, the city that never stops fucking with you," Zach Anner says in this charming video, as he attempts to traverse the city in his wheelchair.

The mission seems simple enough: Go get a rainbow bagel in Brooklyn. But New York’s not even among the top 10 most wheelchair-accessible cities in the U.S., and that presents certain obstacles. It should only take 28 minutes, according to Google Maps, but there’s no accessible subway. Fortunately, there is a boat ...

Advertisement

