Watch a German Animal Rescue King Tame Swans, Foxes, and Other Wayward Creatures

Stefan Bröckling is the hero injured animals need and the one they deserve. Bröckling is an urban animal rescuer in Dusseldorf, Germany, where he pays out of pocket for the cost of his work. In this strangely intense GoPro video , we are invited to trail along as he rescues friends both furry and feathered.

In the video's most impressive feat, he catches an unhappy swan in one gallant try. Before removing the hook from its foot, he amusingly counsels a wary assistant to put a sock put over its head. And when he rescues a fox and releases it into the wild, the little fellow pauses a moment to look back, as if to say thanks.