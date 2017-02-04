Watch two refugees share a story 80 years apart.

The two people in this UNICEF video —Ahmed, 12, from Damascus, Syria, and Harry, 92, from Berlin—have lived a world apart. Yet they complete each other’s sentences, telling the same horrible story. From different times.

Harry eventually made it to the United Kingdom; Ahmed has been reunited with his family in Sweden and is back in school. He’s one of 28 million kids recently driven from his home by war, according to UNICEF, from a total of 50 million children who are currently refugees. Already traumatized, these kids await a gauntlet en route to safety: dangerous travel over land and sea; the risks of starvation, dehydration, and exposure; the underground slave trade; rape and murder.