Watch How Muxes, a Third Gender, Became an Ancient Fact of Life in One Mexican Region

Many muxes are men who consider themselves women. "Even though we take on a feminine role, we have our own muxe identity, which is what defines us," one says in the film. "People see it normally. No one really cares how you dress. People actually cheer if you look good." Though the muxe's political dimensions have become more complicated in recent years, this film tells a moving story of personal and community acceptance that is unique to the region.

