An Enterprising Man Dedicated His Birthday to Collecting as Much Free Food From Chains as Possible (Video)

Every year as your birthday approaches, you probably think to yourself, "Am I taking advantage of enough free birthday stuff?" The answer is always no.

No one can accuse Kent Yoshimura of slacking on his big day. In "A Very Free Birthday," above, Yoshimura spends his birthday collecting food, drinks, and gifts from stores and restaurants including Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, Denny's, Hooter's, and Diptyque. The determined birthday boy even hits up Starbucks and Hooter's a second time in the same day. In the end, he earned $94.54 worth of free stuff. Not bad.