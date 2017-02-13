An Enterprising Man Dedicated His Birthday to Collecting as Much Free Food From Chains as Possible (Video)

 Kent Yoshimura collected a ton of free birthday stuff (VIDEO).

Feb. 13 2017 12:05 PM

A Very Free Birthday

What happens when you take up chain restaurants on all of their free birthday goods.

Every year as your birthday approaches, you probably think to yourself, "Am I taking advantage of enough free birthday stuff?" The answer is always no.

No one can accuse Kent Yoshimura of slacking on his big day. In "A Very Free Birthday," above, Yoshimura spends his birthday collecting food, drinks, and gifts from stores and restaurants including Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, Denny's, Hooter's, and Diptyque. The determined birthday boy even hits up Starbucks and Hooter's a second time in the same day. In the end, he earned $94.54 worth of free stuff. Not bad.

