How an Animation Editor Transforms Disney and Pixar Classics Before They're Even Shot

Animated films have editors just like live-action films. But how do you edit an animated film? In live action, you shoot first and edit later. In animation, you edit first and shoot later.

As Andrew Saladino explains in this video essay for The Royal Ocean Film Society, animation editors come on board early in the process and help create the story. Working with the writer and director, they go through several cycles of writing and storyboarding before animating the final cut. Saladino's video treats us to beautiful Disney and Pixar art at various stages of the animation process, from storyreel to layout to animation.