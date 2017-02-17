What It's Like to Find Your Calling as a Boob Animator (Video)

Jisu Kim certainly didn’t plan for the career turn described in this video . Destiny called in the form of male advertising execs chasing the perfect female headlights for a commercial’s animated heroine, and after weeks of cartoon nips and tucks, Kim realized she’d found her calling. No more plain old animation—it’s breast-imation from here on in.

Though Kim waxes rhapsodic about the satisfaction of drawing what it is you really want, this is also a wry commentary on society’s obsession with mammary glands. For different reasons, men and women both want them. How fortunate for Kim that she has such a passion, and gift, for drawing them.