What It's Like to Find Your Calling as a Boob Animator (Video)

Breast in Show
A sly commentary on our obsession with women’s breasts.
Jisu Kim certainly didn’t plan for the career turn described in this video. Destiny called in the form of male advertising execs chasing the perfect female headlights for a commercial’s animated heroine, and after weeks of cartoon nips and tucks, Kim realized she’d found her calling. No more plain old animation—it’s breast-imation from here on in.
Though Kim waxes rhapsodic about the satisfaction of drawing what it is you really want, this is also a wry commentary on society’s obsession with mammary glands. For different reasons, men and women both want them. How fortunate for Kim that she has such a passion, and gift, for drawing them.