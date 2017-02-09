Just Your Average Video of Two Blind Rescue Cats Enjoying Themselves

Best Friends

At first glance, this video seems to show a couple of everyday cats doing everyday cat things. But both Petunia (the black-and-white feline) and Frito (the orange one) are blind. It’s a little unbelievable to see how they play.

Cats are remarkable creatures in many ways—you try jumping over five feet straight up from a standing position—and their sense of hearing is extraordinary, clearly a factor in how Petunia and Frito catch a ball. And then there’s the whiskers, actually touch receptors that allow a feline to feel its way through spaces, even in the dark.

