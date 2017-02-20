Watch an Artist Create Beautiful Cityscapes Entirely Inside Toliet Paper Rolls

Elias teamed up with WaterAid, a charity devoted to bringing safe water to the world, to raise awareness for those living without access to decent toilets by creating toilet paper roll versions of cities around the world. Her creations range from from developed cities, such as London, to developing ones, such as Dhaka. Elias uses cardboard to cut out fragile buildings and landmarks and uses tweezers to place them inside the rolls before gluing them down. No detail is spared, right down to the hands on Big Ben.