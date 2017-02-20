Watch an Artist Create Beautiful Cityscapes Entirely Inside Toliet Paper Rolls

 Anastassia Elias' toilet paper roll cities raise awareness for people without access to a toilet (VIDEO).

Feb. 20 2017

Cityscapes Created Inside Toilet Paper Rolls

Anastassia Elias' tiny urban vistas have a hidden message.

One person's trash is another person's canvas. Such is the case with artist Anastassia Elias, who creates art inside of toilet paper rolls.

Elias teamed up with WaterAid, a charity devoted to bringing safe water to the world, to raise awareness for those living without access to decent toilets by creating toilet paper roll versions of cities around the world. Her creations range from from developed cities, such as London, to developing ones, such as Dhaka. Elias uses cardboard to cut out fragile buildings and landmarks and uses tweezers to place them inside the rolls before gluing them down. No detail is spared, right down to the hands on Big Ben.

