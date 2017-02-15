Watch Microscopic Reactions That Look Like Surreal Hollywood Effects

This video wraps up a year’s worth of eye-popping work from Beauty of Science, a team of scientists and artists in Hefei, China. Led by Yan Liang, the group produces high-quality videos, comics, and books to promote interest in STEM education. "Seasons in a Small World," above, collects dazzling images from recent videos into four "seasons" based more on how they look than what they actually are. They unfold like the best movie Terrence Malick never made.