This Video of a Tree-Wrapping Machine Has Mysterious Powers

It hasn't been long since Christmas, but the holiday already feels like a very long time ago. This video , of a mesmerizing machine that wraps evergreen trees, was first posted last September—but it began trending on YouTube and Reddit only this month, perhaps by fellow viewers nostalgic for more innocent times last month.

The tree baler featured here isn't like ones that you see Christmas tree vendors use on the sidewalk, which require someone to pull the tree through a funnel. Here, the machine does most of the work. It looks sort of like a crane. Two arms hold the tree steady while a third hypnotically circles the tree, efficiently wrapping it with rope and leaving it much thinner. Called the Tree Tyer, the machine hails from Dutchman Industries.