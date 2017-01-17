Watch a Beautiful Ruby Seadragon Glide Past Cameras for the First Time

Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego

This video proves it’s alive. Scientists have known since 2015 that the ruby seadragon existed, based on DNA analysis of 100-year-old museum specimens, but it’s never been seen (much less caught on video) until now.

The earlier specimens had been provided to Scripps Institution of Oceanography by Western Australia Museum. In April 2016, Scripps and WAM launched an expedition off the coast of Australia’s Recherche Archipelago to see if they could find the ruby sea dragon in the wild. They sent a remote-operated vehicle down 150 feet for what seemed like a very slim chance of spotting one.

