Embedded With the "Black Mambas," an Elite All-Female Unit Protecting Rhinos From Poachers (Video)

In this short documentary titled "The Rhino Guardians," Dan Sadgrove spotlights the Black Mambas and their mission. Breaking free from the patriarchal community they hail from, they are doing a job previously done only by men. They patrol the Balule Game Reserve unarmed; they confront poachers nonviolently. They are committed to eliminate illegal poaching through education and conservation. As seen in the film above, their lives constantly are at risk—both from poachers and from the towering animals they protect.