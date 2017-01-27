A Cooking Show With No Talking Is the Best Cooking Show (Video)

Screenshot via YouTube



Silently Cooking is a YouTube cooking show with no talking. Billed by creator Cooper Nelson as a series "for those of us who want of us who want to skip all verbal nonsense of Internet Cooking Videos," it is a sublimely peaceful way to learn how to make biscuits and gravy.

That means no intros, no rambling hosts, and no generic background music. The only sound is food getting chopped and cooked. The recipes and instructions are in the description, if you're into that kind of thing. The result is an informative and succinct cooking show perfect for people who learn by watching but don't want all the extra noise.

Advertisement

