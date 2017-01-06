The 65-Foot Robot Snake Balloon Will Come for You in an Emergency (Video)

Oh, just what we needed: a "Giacometti Arm with Balloon Body," eerily demonstrated above by Suzumori Endo Robotics Laboratory . It’s kind of like the chain of packing balloons you find in an Amazon package, but smart. And with a camera taped to the end.

Filled with helium, and with 20 flexed joints powered by lightweight artificial muscles, the 65-foot-long appendage weighs only 2.5 pounds. If it collapsed on someone, they’d barely notice. And the lack of bulk also means the Giacommetti Arm is a weakling. Though it can lift its camera, anything heavier would keep it from getting off the ground. Still, since the device can fit easily into the trunk off a car, it could be useful in emergencies, when there can be an urgent need to see into inaccessible places.