 Protest for Syrian refugees, against Trump in New York (VIDEO).

Protesters on Refugees: "They Pose Way Less of a Threat Than Trump. And They Pay More Taxes."

Protesters on Refugees: "They Pose Way Less of a Threat Than Trump. And They Pay More Taxes."

Jan. 26 2017 11:38 AM

Shellshocked Protesters on Why They Defend Refugees

"They pose way less of a threat than Trump does. And they also pay way more taxes."

Lisa Larson-Walker/Slate

President Donald Trump’s war against Muslims and immigrants has begun. The president is expected to sign an executive order suspending visas from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily halt the U.S. refugee program. The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations organized an emergency rally, and within hours, Washington Square Park in Manhattan was filled with shellshocked protesters supporting immigrants.

We spoke to native New Yorkers, descendants of Holocaust survivors, and recent immigrants whose American lives would not be possible under the proposed ban. In the video above, they explain why they defend refugees.