Hit With Light, These Incredible Sculptures Move Like They're Alive (Video)

It's Alive
Using nature’s geometry to bring unique sculptures to life.
The evolving “blooms” in this video are 3-D-printed sculptures made by John Edmark. Technically, they’re “phyllotactic spirals,” in which a tiny geometric pattern repeats, growing in size. Nature uses phyllotactic spirals all the time—think the floret of a daisy, or a pineapple. As Edmark says on his website, “If change is the only constant in nature, it is written in the language of geometry.”
The results are sculptures that look like they’re alive, because Edmark hits them with strobe lights that flash to mimic nature’s designs. It’s a lot like magic. Learn more about the process here.