Hit With Light, These Incredible Sculptures Move Like They're Alive (Video)

The evolving “blooms” in this video are 3-D-printed sculptures made by John Edmark. Technically, they’re “phyllotactic spirals,” in which a tiny geometric pattern repeats, growing in size. Nature uses phyllotactic spirals all the time—think the floret of a daisy, or a pineapple. As Edmark says on his website, “If change is the only constant in nature, it is written in the language of geometry.”