Looking Through Wes Anderson's Many Beautiful Windows (Video)

The first shot of Wes Anderson's first movie, Bottle Rocket, is of a window opening. Windows are a charming, lo-fi way for his characters to communicate with each other and take in the world. Max Fischer, from Rushmore, comes to Rosemary Cross's window in the pouring rain to talk to her instead of calling; Ari and Uzi Tenenbaum open a window to see what's going on outside their house.