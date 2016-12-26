How to Paint Like a 17th-Century Master (Video)

Sir Anthony van Dyck, a 17th century Flemish Baroque artist renowned as a court painter in England, would like to teach you to paint. Or at least his kind caretakers in the tutorial above would.

The video guide, from the Dulwich Picture Gallery in London, suggests you start channeling the 17th century by painting with natural light. "A strong light source will give more drama and richer colors," while "a subtly light source will convey softness," says Ann Witheridge, artist and founder of London Fine Art Studios. In terms of materials, you'll want to use a limited palate and create additional colors by mixing. Break out some old-school binders like cold-pressed linseed oil to mix into the paint and give it more versatility. Always use direct painting, or simply using the brush to apply the paint directly onto the canvas.