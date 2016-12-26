Spiders Can Hear You Entering a Room. Seriously, Watch It Happen.

As explained in the video above, spiders have long been admired for their incredible vision and sensitivity to vibrations, but since they have no eardrums, researchers assumed they don’t hear. During a previous experiment, the Cornell team had worked out a way to implant tiny electrodes into areas of a spider’s brain that should be sound-sensitive. This is no easy feat, since a spider’s brain is about the size of a poppy seed. They used a 3-D printer to develop a frame to hold the spider still while they made a hole in its head that would quickly heal, using an ultrathin wire.