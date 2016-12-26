 Spiders can hear you walk into a room, Cornell research shows (VIDEO).

Spiders Can Hear You Entering a Room. Seriously, Watch It Happen.

Spiders Can Hear You Entering a Room. Seriously, Watch It Happen.

Slate
Video
Slate in motion.
Dec. 26 2016 7:11 AM

Listening From the Living Room Ceiling

Spiders can hear you.

Jumping Spider
Got my eye(s) on you. And my leg hairs.

Cornell University

Earlier this year, researchers at Cornell discovered an alarming fact about spiders, specifically jumping spiders: They can hear, via long trichobothria hairs on their legs.

Yes, that means they know when you enter a room.

Advertisement

As explained in the video above, spiders have long been admired for their incredible vision and sensitivity to vibrations, but since they have no eardrums, researchers assumed they don’t hear. During a previous experiment, the Cornell team had worked out a way to implant tiny electrodes into areas of a spider’s brain that should be sound-sensitive. This is no easy feat, since a spider’s brain is about the size of a poppy seed. They used a 3-D printer to develop a frame to hold the spider still while they made a hole in its head that would quickly heal, using an ultrathin wire.

For the hearing experiment, the scientists played a sound at the same frequency as the one produced by a mud dauber wasp, insects that prey upon jumping spiders. As soon as they did, the spider froze in place and looked around for the threat, and the electrodes registered a pronounced spike in activity in the brain’s auditory area. Jumping spiders, at least, can hear.