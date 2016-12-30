 In Barry, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Pete Gardner is an unconventional cocaine dealer (VIDEO).

Watch Barry, a Sneaky Short Film About the World's Most Amiable Drug Dealer

Dec. 30 2016 7:11 AM

Cocaine With a Homemade Touch

Barry, a short film about the world's most amiable DIY drug dealer.

In short film above, Barry, Pete Gardner (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) is an unconventional drug dealer who offers up his parcels with tissue paper and ribbon. Just that extra local touch.  

Barry conducts all his business from a local park while spending time with his wife and kids. When a customer suggests that it's time to create an online presence, Barry gives it a try. This turns out to be a mistake.

The darkly funny short is written and directed by Jay Rondot, who also plays Donny.

Madeline Raynor is a Slate freelance video blogger.