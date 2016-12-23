How to Make Holiday Cookies Always Taste Like Fresh Baked (Video)

 How to store cookies to taste like fresh baked (VIDEO).

Dec. 23 2016

How to Keep Your Cookies Soft for Days

The next best thing to fresh baked.

It is an unscientifically proven fact that the most enjoyable state of the cookie is fresh baked. Just out of the oven, cookies are soft and moist and don’t require a milk bath for a chewable texture.

But after this brief window, the clock is ticking. And while nothing really compares to eating cookies right off the cooling rack, there is a simple way to keep them soft and chewy for days. Above, The Shortcut offers a simple way to store cookies so you won’t have to eat your entire stash right away (unless you're into that).