People Wait in Line for an Hour to See This Fully Functional Golden Toilet in New York (Video)

See it for yourself in this episode of the charming YouTube series "Golden Thrones," above, which explores the best and strangest public restrooms in the country. The golden toilet, titled America, came to be earlier this year when artist Maurizio Cattelan replaced a toilet in one of the museum's single-occupancy restrooms. Visitors wait in long lines to see the piece, so ironically, it's probably best to go to the bathroom beforehand.