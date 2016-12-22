How to Soften a Brick of Hardened Brown Sugar (Video)  

Revive That Solid Brick of Brown Sugar
All you need is a paper towel and a little time.
If you cook or bake, odds are there is a half-full box of brown sugar on a shelf in your pantry right now. But there’s also a good chance that familiar box might be hiding a solid mass of sugar, hardened almost beyond repair.
Almost. Above, The Shortcut offers hope for this oft-neglected pantry item. Watch the video above to see our favored method to restore a solid brick of brown sugar to its proper, chocolate-chip-cookie-ready state.