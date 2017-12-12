Watch an Optical Illusion of Jumping Frogs Created by a Clever 3-D Zoetrope

A Zoetrope for 2017
A 19th-century pleasure arrives in the 21st century, controlled by app.
We all know this is just a video of a bunch of stationary figurines stuck to a spinning platter. The problem is your eyes are too slow to keep up, so your brain says, “Here, let me help.” Some help. By the time this 3-D zoetrope from 4-Mation is up to speed, your brain’s out to lunch—and those little amphibians are totally jumping.
Zoetropes long ago fell out of favor with the rise of another kind of moving image, but this one is controlled from an app, so it's very 2017.