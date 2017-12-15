Twitter Has Transformed Itself, and No One Noticed
Maybe not even Twitter.
THREAD: @Twitter has often been accused of failing to improve its product in meaningful ways. Over the past several years, its platform has seemed to stagnate, while others—Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram—have evolved dramatically.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
Which is a fair point. For all its virtues, a simple feed of text snippets, links, and attachments feels clunky and outdated. And Twitter’s peculiar constraints—the character limit, the inability to edit tweets or sort feeds—lost their novelty long ago.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
Perhaps more gravely, the company until recently maintained a radically laissez-faire attitude toward online speech, which—in the time of Trump and Charlottesville—felt even more anachronistic than the service itself. Its blunt privacy controls made it hard to avoid harassment.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
All of that is finally changing, however. Over the past two years, Twitter has reinvented itself to a degree that few have given it credit for. There are signs that even Twitter itself has yet to fully reckon with the scope of its transformation.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
Twitter hewed for years to its roots as a freewheeling platform for brief, text-based status blasts and links. But more recently, it has finally reshaped itself around its role as a curated and mediated forum for public conversation. It has become, at last, a media company.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
Why have most critics failed to fully appreciate the magnitude and significance of this overhaul? It might be because the reinvention has been incremental and piecemeal, with plenty of highly publicized missteps along the way.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
It might also be because one set of Twitter critics is preoccupied with its allegedly stagnant product development, while another set is focused on its approach to abuse and harassment. Each group tends to view the other issue as a distraction from the "real problem.”— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
The missteps continue. And the company’s inability to consistently articulate and execute a coherent vision continues to hamper it. But the transformation is no less profound for the clunky process by which it has come about. Let’s review some of the changes…— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
(1a) The most profound, and yet still oddly overlooked, is the ranking algorithm, which I wrote about in March: https://t.co/nYRLqIZeJG Since then, Twitter seems to have turned up the dial noticeably, with users seeing more and more tweets selected for them by the algorithm.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
(1b) The algorithm is a crucial change because it prioritizes some tweets over others, amplifying those it deems noteworthy. That’s an explicitly editorial function, even if it’s done by software. It changes the nature of the service.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
(2) Also overlooked is the expansion of Moments, Twitter’s attempt to promote curation and storytelling on its own platform (with human editors). It’s a very media-company thing to do, and contrasts with Facebook’s rollback of “Trending.”— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
(3a) Not at all overlooked—in fact quite controversial—has been the erosion of the character limit. Twitter has understandably taken an extremely slow and conservative approach to this. Rather than change or drop it all at once…— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
(3b) Twitter has killed the character limit with 1,000 cuts. It stopped counting photo and video attachments and users’ handles. It allowed threaded self-replies. It bumped 140 to 280. Most recently, it allowed you to publish a tweetstorm all at once, like this one.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
(3c) By now, the character limit is essentially gone. Its vestiges linger, making things confusing enough that Twitter still isn’t a great place to post (or read) lengthy arguments like this one. That said, even attempting an essay like this would have been folly until recently.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
(3d) Expect Twitter to gradually remove those vestiges, as it has disposed in the past of things like manual retweets and the little period you used to have to put before someone’s handle if you wanted all your followers to see the tweet.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
(3e) The logical next step is to simply allow people to publish full essays in a single tweet, with only the first 280 characters appearing in users’ feeds unless they tap to show the whole thing. There's no reason one should have to post something like this on @Medium.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
(4) This is not the best place to catalog all of Twitter’s tortured efforts to find a new balance between tolerating controversial views and preventing harassment and hate speech. Suffice it to say that the company has been moving, haltingly, toward a more proactive approach.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
(5) Meanwhile, Twitter has recognized at long last that verification is widely seen as an endorsement on its part, and has stopped verifying new accounts while it grapples with how to respond. This is another media-esque responsibility that it’s now shouldering.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
(6) And let’s not forget all the original video content that Twitter is now hosting, including news, business, entertainment, and sports coverage, and broadcasts of live events. Once more: media company.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
Each of these six changes marks a significant departure from Twitter’s original self-conception, and from the core features that once defined it. Taken together, they have turned it into a fundamentally different service in a relatively short time.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
Whether that service is a more viable business is unclear. The algorithm seems to have boosted engagement, as has the demise of the character limit. There is room for further gains on both counts.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
But all the bots, abuse, and invective have almost certainly suppressed engagement. And Twitter’s bumbling efforts to address those problems so far have mostly just called further attention to them while painting the company as incompetent.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
The only way to solve them, at this point, is for Twitter to do what Facebook refuses to: admit that it’s a media company, and exercise explicit, human editorial judgments as to what sort of speech it will amplify, and what sort it will not tolerate.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
Slowly, awkwardly, and at times by accident, Twitter has made the fundamental changes needed to become a media platform rather than simply a communications technology. All that’s left is for it to recognize and acknowledge this transformation…— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017
…And carry it through across all of its products and decisions. Only then will the public realize just how much Twitter has changed. That will give it a chance, at last, to lure back the many, many people who have tried it in the past and given up, or eschewed it altogether.— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 15, 2017