Slate Wishes You a Merry Toyotathon, Unless the Meme Holiday You Observe Is Honda Days

Screenshot of Toyota commercial

It’s that special time of year. The calendar’s reached its last page, there’s a chill in the air, not to mention a certain magical feeling that can mean only one thing: great year-end savings on a huge selection of our most popular models!

Does Hanukkah, Christmas, and Toyotathon all overlap this year? — Archbishop Deshaies (@HouCounterplot) December 12, 2017

The Holidays really snuck up on me this year. Halloween, Thanksgiving, then before you know it, Toyotathon is hitting you in the face like debris from a Takata Air Bag. — Tim Lopez (@timlopez) December 18, 2017

I cant believe it’s already my

favorite time of the year!



🎅🏼 ❄️ 🌨 ☃️ 🤶🏼



Toyotathon!



Now is the perfect time to get

the Toyota you’ve been dreaming of.



0% financing available on:

2018 Camry/Camry Hybrid-for 60 months — Shane² (@freeshane_) December 16, 2017

Oh, did you think I was talking about Christmas? Or the “holiday season” in general? No, no, nothing so mundane. I’m referring, of course, to Toyotathon, that annual new car smell–saturated bacchanalia of Camrys, Corollas, RAV4s, and Priuses and the only fourth-quarter holiday that really counts on the internet.

I'm sick of these libs telling me I can't say "Happy Honda Days" because I might offend someone who celebrates Toyotathon. So, I guess I'm supposed to wish everyone a "Happy Winter Car Sale"? — Jordan_Morris (@Jordan_Morris) December 6, 2017

oh no i dont celebrate toyotathon im jewish — amy brown-brown (@arb) January 19, 2017

Does Jesus know he was born during Toyotathon — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) December 18, 2017

Wise Man: here is some Frankincense



Wiser Man: here is some myrrh



Wisest Man: hey bud don’t forget that Toyotathon ends soon — stuff my stocking with fidget spinners (@thejesscannon) December 19, 2017

Advertisement



In reality, Toyotathon is a promotion for new cars at dealerships nationwide every holiday season, from about the beginning of December to a few days into January. On the internet, though, Toyotathon has become a cosmic joke and annual bonding ritual that allows social media users to bust the jingle balls of this most cheery and consumerist of seasons. Go ahead and search “Toyota” on Twitter: In between earnest calls to check out the deals at local dealers like Central Florida Toyota (“The end of the year is worth the wait!”) and Toyota Knoxville (“0% APR for 60 months!”), you’ll find deeply facetious missives wherein Weird Twitter denizens revel in the holiness of Toyotathon and lament that some are forgetting the reason for the season. And just as Hanukkah is the also-ran to Christmas, in this arrangement, Honda Days stands in as an alternate belief system. If social media chatter isn’t enough to convince you of Toyotathon’s meme status, know that HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky made a Toyotathon reference in a recent game, which is either completely meaningless or late 2017’s most significant cultural marker.

💬ᴍᴇssᴀɢᴇs

Anxiety

What if ur not good enough

💬ᴍᴇssᴀɢᴇs

Depression

Everyone hates you

💬ᴍᴇssᴀɢᴇs

Toyotathon

What if you miss out on all these reasonable prices for a brand new Toyota — 𝔟𝔦𝔤 𝔡𝔢𝔭𝔯𝔢𝔰𝔰𝔦𝔬𝔫 (@LiLPR0ZAC) December 12, 2017

if jesus was truly omniscient, he obviously knew about happy honda days and just kept it to himself. could’ve been way different — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) December 4, 2017

it doesn’t even feel like toyotathon this year — big emo loser (@bigemoloser) December 17, 2017

do they know it's toyotathon at all — bowlcut ryo (@_damegi) December 19, 2017

So why Toyotathon? Christmas, it’s clear, has become far too commercialized, just a glorified excuse to spend money and acquire stuff that will eventually wind up filling landfills. This particular pushback doesn’t shun Christmas’ capitalist trim—hey, we’ve all got to eat and/or get a Nintendo Switch—but to jab it in the antlers. Toyotathon devotees have forsaken Christianity and other religions to worship at the altar of their true god, and that god is a Japanese car brand. Nestled somewhere in this joke is an acknowledgement that we’re way past the point of being too cozy with the roles brands play in our lives, now that we’ve got people seriously celebrating things like Prime Day and the release of the latest iPhone.

Toyotathon is obviously the purest and holiest of the holidays during this season

Honda days are nothing but a corporate holiday created to sell cars — 🎅christmas kappel🌹🎁🎄🦌 (@ctkappel) December 19, 2017

If my girl is drowning🏊 on the last day of Toyotathon😨......... Catch me at my girls funeral in a brand new reasonably priced Toyota Tacoma 🚙🚙🚙🚙😂😂😂🤚🤚 — chill nye da reefer guy (@BennyShmurda) December 18, 2017

This is the post liberals don't want you to see! I'm sick and tired of everyone forgetting the reason for the season! Merry Toyotathon!! pic.twitter.com/2Ar42epdH4 — zoey (@zoey_eww) December 19, 2017