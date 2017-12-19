Slate Wishes You a Merry Toyotathon, Unless the Meme Holiday You Observe Is Honda Days

Merry Toyotathon to All!
Unless, that is, you’re observing Honda Days.
It’s that special time of year. The calendar’s reached its last page, there’s a chill in the air, not to mention a certain magical feeling that can mean only one thing: great year-end savings on a huge selection of our most popular models!
Does Hanukkah, Christmas, and Toyotathon all overlap this year?— Archbishop Deshaies (@HouCounterplot) December 12, 2017
The Holidays really snuck up on me this year. Halloween, Thanksgiving, then before you know it, Toyotathon is hitting you in the face like debris from a Takata Air Bag.— Tim Lopez (@timlopez) December 18, 2017
I cant believe it’s already my— Shane² (@freeshane_) December 16, 2017
favorite time of the year!
🎅🏼 ❄️ 🌨 ☃️ 🤶🏼
Toyotathon!
Now is the perfect time to get
the Toyota you’ve been dreaming of.
0% financing available on:
2018 Camry/Camry Hybrid-for 60 months
Oh, did you think I was talking about Christmas? Or the “holiday season” in general? No, no, nothing so mundane. I’m referring, of course, to Toyotathon, that annual new car smell–saturated bacchanalia of Camrys, Corollas, RAV4s, and Priuses and the only fourth-quarter holiday that really counts on the internet.
I'm sick of these libs telling me I can't say "Happy Honda Days" because I might offend someone who celebrates Toyotathon. So, I guess I'm supposed to wish everyone a "Happy Winter Car Sale"?— Jordan_Morris (@Jordan_Morris) December 6, 2017
oh no i dont celebrate toyotathon im jewish— amy brown-brown (@arb) January 19, 2017
Does Jesus know he was born during Toyotathon— Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) December 18, 2017
Wise Man: here is some Frankincense— stuff my stocking with fidget spinners (@thejesscannon) December 19, 2017
Wiser Man: here is some myrrh
Wisest Man: hey bud don’t forget that Toyotathon ends soon
In reality, Toyotathon is a promotion for new cars at dealerships nationwide every holiday season, from about the beginning of December to a few days into January. On the internet, though, Toyotathon has become a cosmic joke and annual bonding ritual that allows social media users to bust the jingle balls of this most cheery and consumerist of seasons. Go ahead and search “Toyota” on Twitter: In between earnest calls to check out the deals at local dealers like Central Florida Toyota (“The end of the year is worth the wait!”) and Toyota Knoxville (“0% APR for 60 months!”), you’ll find deeply facetious missives wherein Weird Twitter denizens revel in the holiness of Toyotathon and lament that some are forgetting the reason for the season. And just as Hanukkah is the also-ran to Christmas, in this arrangement, Honda Days stands in as an alternate belief system. If social media chatter isn’t enough to convince you of Toyotathon’s meme status, know that HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky made a Toyotathon reference in a recent game, which is either completely meaningless or late 2017’s most significant cultural marker.
💬ᴍᴇssᴀɢᴇs— 𝔟𝔦𝔤 𝔡𝔢𝔭𝔯𝔢𝔰𝔰𝔦𝔬𝔫 (@LiLPR0ZAC) December 12, 2017
Anxiety
What if ur not good enough
💬ᴍᴇssᴀɢᴇs
Depression
Everyone hates you
💬ᴍᴇssᴀɢᴇs
Toyotathon
What if you miss out on all these reasonable prices for a brand new Toyota
if jesus was truly omniscient, he obviously knew about happy honda days and just kept it to himself. could’ve been way different— Jon Bois (@jon_bois) December 4, 2017
it doesn’t even feel like toyotathon this year— big emo loser (@bigemoloser) December 17, 2017
do they know it's toyotathon at all— bowlcut ryo (@_damegi) December 19, 2017
So why Toyotathon? Christmas, it’s clear, has become far too commercialized, just a glorified excuse to spend money and acquire stuff that will eventually wind up filling landfills. This particular pushback doesn’t shun Christmas’ capitalist trim—hey, we’ve all got to eat and/or get a Nintendo Switch—but to jab it in the antlers. Toyotathon devotees have forsaken Christianity and other religions to worship at the altar of their true god, and that god is a Japanese car brand. Nestled somewhere in this joke is an acknowledgement that we’re way past the point of being too cozy with the roles brands play in our lives, now that we’ve got people seriously celebrating things like Prime Day and the release of the latest iPhone.
Toyotathon is obviously the purest and holiest of the holidays during this season— 🎅christmas kappel🌹🎁🎄🦌 (@ctkappel) December 19, 2017
Honda days are nothing but a corporate holiday created to sell cars
If my girl is drowning🏊 on the last day of Toyotathon😨......... Catch me at my girls funeral in a brand new reasonably priced Toyota Tacoma 🚙🚙🚙🚙😂😂😂🤚🤚— chill nye da reefer guy (@BennyShmurda) December 18, 2017
This is the post liberals don't want you to see! I'm sick and tired of everyone forgetting the reason for the season! Merry Toyotathon!! pic.twitter.com/2Ar42epdH4— zoey (@zoey_eww) December 19, 2017
It’s no secret that memes are the fuel that powers social media. But less commented upon are the very different life cycles of our holiday-related seasonal memes, some of which now return year after year, like reruns of A Christmas Story. Some notable examples of this phenomenon are the yearly conversation about whether “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is problematic or the annual relitigation of whether Die Hard is in fact a Christmas movie. Both topics were once deemed thought-provoking but have long since calcified into tired memes. Which may have left an opening in the culture for a new subversive Christmas meme, and Toyotathon has cruised into that void with its sporty design and stylish interior. The joke may only be funny for a couple more Decembers until it becomes old hat (or Toyota decides to ham-fistedly incorporate it), but for now, why not embrace Toyotathon and see where it takes you? As Toyota’s slogan goes, “Let’s go places.” Toyotathon comes but once a year.