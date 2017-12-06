The Wendy’s Twitter Account Is Tweeting Some Very Credible Thoughts About the Year’s Best Movies

Thinkstock/nitrub

It’s December, which means the start of movie-awards season and its attendant squabbling among the chin-scratching cinephiles of Film Twitter. Are you a partisan of The Post or a rabble-rouser for Get Out? Not only does everyone have an opinion, but “everyone” apparently includes Wendy’s—yes, the burger chain—which loved Lady Bird and thought Blade Runner was “visually stunning.”

Lady Bird was pretty great. Also, enjoyed The Big Sick and Get Out, and Logan remains surprisingly high on the list. Also, Blade Runner was visually stunning. — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 6, 2017

Why is Wendy’s tweeting about movies? As far I can tell, it’s because IndieWire critic Eric Kohn asked it to. What inspired him to do so and the corporate account to actually respond, however, remains unclear.

hold on, asking the people in charge if we can turn this into a movie review account — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 6, 2017

They very quickly said no — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 6, 2017

Meanwhile, the Wendy’s account is continuing to respond to customer feedback about its food. Multitasking!

Speed of service issues really grinds our gears. Shoot us over a DM, we'd like to make this right for you. — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 6, 2017

Did Wendy’s care to weigh in on the film world’s controversy of the moment, whether Twin Peaks should be considered a TV show or movie? Yes, of course it did. (This is in reference to a Sight & Sound’s annual best films list, which was released this week and included the series.)

If we call it a movie, then where do we actually draw the line between television and film. The current line seems to be making one episodic, though the current trend in superhero movies could also be called episodic. Hard to tell. — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 6, 2017

As far as coming attractions, Wendy’s is looking forward to seeing The Shape of Water. Who isn’t?

For real excited to see it — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 6, 2017