Facebook Is Giving the “Poke” Another Chance. Will It Make Any Sense Now?

Thinkstock/Yoyochow23

In the real world, you can wave, hug, or high-five your friends hello, and soon you may have a similar range of nonverbal options on Facebook. The social network is testing a new “Greetings” feature that will let users send digital salutations in the form of a wave, high five, wink, hug, or—this will sound familiar—poke.

The feature, which the Next Web spotted and appears to be rolling out to some users in the U.K. and South America as part of a test, works a lot like the “Reaction” options that supplement the Like button—if you hold down the wave greeting, the rest of the salutations will materialize.

Advertisement



The purpose of all these groovy new ways to say hi? Facebook is, as ever, on a quest to increase engagement, as evidenced by another move it made earlier this week, launching a feature called “Did You Know.” As TechCrunch’s piece on Did You Know acknowledges, “[a] healthy amount of these features eventually seem to find themselves as dead-ends,” but it’s interesting to watch Facebook try to reshape the world it’s wrought, in ways both central and peripheral. It introduced all these bells and whistles and great ways to share, and then whoops, it may have accidentally swayed an election, time to pedal it back!

In the case of these greetings, they actually seem like a decent bet. Yes, there are already tons of digital tools to reach out to friends and family and people you know, but there’s something comfortably simple to the idea of doing so wordlessly through a digital gesture. It’s sort of like the Like button, actually—people, me included, like liking the statuses and links and pictures of people, even ones they haven’t talked to in a while. Some users may find it awkward, but I think it’s an easy way to transmit a tiny bit of positivity. On second thought, I also think this is exactly what Facebook wants me to think, and that bothers me a little, but it’s true: I love to like, and I expect I will enjoy sending little waves and high fives too.