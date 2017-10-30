The Internet’s Other George Papadopoulos Would Like You to Know That He’s Not That George Papadopoulos

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Thinkstock.

Now that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been taken into federal custody and campaign adviser George Papadopoulos’ guilty plea for lying to the FBI has been unsealed, the question on everybody’s mind is who else in the Trump orbit will become a casualty of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Justice Department investigation. Jared Kushner? Donald Trump Jr.? Trump himself?

One person who never expected to be involved: the other George Papadopoulos.

For the nth time, I am NOT Trump's foreign policy adviser! I have NO association with the Trump camp! NONE! — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017

Sure, that’s exactly what the guilty George Papadopoulos would say. But apparently it’s a common name in Greece, and this guy does in fact appear to be a completely different person than the Trump-adjacent one. The George Papadopoulos who did not plead guilty to the FBI earlier this month is a Michigan-based certified financial planner and certified public accountant (double threat!) who tweets under the handle @feeonlyplanner. He has contributed to the Wall Street Journal’s wealth management experts blog and, per his Twitter bio, provides “top quality personal finance advice.” He is renowned enough in his area of expertise to have earned the checkmark that marks his Twitter account as verified, and in what must be a cruel twist of fate for a CPA who prizes certification, it’s that very verification that is probably the source of his current predicament: People are tweeting at him thinking he is a disgraced Trump associate, and it’s getting on his nerves.

Mistaken identity is a common problem on Twitter—just ask the guy who has the @donald handle. Trump himself recently confused country singer Lee Greenwood with a New York lawyer and fantasy football commissioner who shares his name. To underscore the struggle, a John Kelly (no relation to the president’s chief of staff) even popped up in CPA Papadopoulos’ mentions to commiserate, as did a Peter Singer who is not at war with Steve Bannon.

I feel your pain, George. — JohnKelly (@JohnKelly) October 30, 2017

Ahh... welcome to our fraternity of mistaken hated identity George! — Paul Singer (@singernews) October 30, 2017

CPA Papadopoulos tweeted that he is taking in this situation from Greece, where he’s visiting his mother. If true, this excuses him from not immediately responding to Slate’s request for comment.

I am NOT that guy! Visiting my mother in Greece now and can assure u I am getting so fat eating the dishes she makes me...so no wiggling :) https://t.co/kHn5sQQ8jE — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017

But there’s no rest for CPA Papadopoulos. Before it belonged to a Trump associate, his name was associated with an old TV character.

For many years people have associated my name with a character in the old TV show Webster. And I used to hate it. Now...it does not seem bad — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017

Still, CPA Papadopoulos is looking on the bright side of all of this.

I like to think positive: Gained many followers today! — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017

Look at all the followers he’s gained! Accordingly, amid the stream of denials, he’s found time to fit in a few tweets about debt and equity. No time like the present to attract some new clients!

Americans are already showing signs of maxing out on #debt https://t.co/PrisRg9Rn2 pic.twitter.com/tgX6pK9iVz — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017