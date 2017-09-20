One of Star Trek’s Best Scenes Was Very Wrong, but It Still Anticipated the Future

One of the best scenes from Star Trek involves a transporter malfunction in which Captain Kirk comes back as two copies of Captain Kirk: the good copy and the bad copy. It’s a classic moment, and to be clear, it’s completely impossible. But it begins to show how Star Trek was a forward-looking show even when it was also quite wrong. The short video essay above explains the physics of the transporter and how a version of it could come true, thanks to one of our crazes du jour: quantum teleportation.