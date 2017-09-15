How Movies Guessed We’d All Be Dressing in the Future, Including in 2017

How have a century of movies imagined what we’d wear in the future? They vastly overestimated the size of our present headwear, for one thing. The video above traces more than a dozen sartorial visions of the future on film, from the dramatic wares of a 1924 silent picture all the way to the chic dystopian stylings of this fall’s Blade Runner 2049. Let’s just hope capes come back in time to catch us up to Rollerball’s inspired ideas for 2018.