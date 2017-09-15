 Futuristic fashion in movies from 1923 to present.

How Movies Guessed We’d All Be Dressing in the Future, Including in 2017

Sept. 15 2017 11:16 AM
The Future of Fashion

As seen in a century of movies.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and &copy; 2001 - Warner Brothers and Dreamworks LLC - All Rights Reserved.

How have a century of movies imagined what we’d wear in the future? They vastly overestimated the size of our present headwear, for one thing. The video above traces more than a dozen sartorial visions of the future on film, from the dramatic wares of a 1924 silent picture all the way to the chic dystopian stylings of this fall’s Blade Runner 2049. Let’s just hope capes come back in time to catch us up to Rollerball’s inspired ideas for 2018.

Read more from Future Tense’s Future of the Future series.

Jacob T. Swinney is a video essayist, filmmaker, and cinephile.