The U.S. Military Needs to Stop Using Commercial Drones (for Now)

I’d heard the rumors for a long time, but a leaked memo to a drone news website confirmed it: The U.S. Army has been using DJI Phantom drones, identical to those found under Christmas trees and in hobbyists’ garages. The U.S. Army memo directed all units to stop using the Chinese-made Phantoms until they received “follow on direction,” citing cybersecurity concerns.

Grounding the Phantoms is the right choice. But the U.S. military didn’t go far enough: It should hit the pause button on using all commercial drones, and not only because of security concerns.

The military is using commercially available drones because similar military-developed drones often lack their maneuverability, low cost, and ease of use—the same qualities that appeal to hobbyist dads and amateur mapmakers. The original memo noted that the Army’s Aviation Engineering Directorate has already “issued over 300 separate Airworthiness Releases for DJI products in support of multiple organizations with a variety of mission sets.” In a comment to Defense One, former Army intelligence soldier Brett Velicovich said that U.S. special operators in Syria were “using DJI products.”

But consumer drones aren’t designed for use in conflict zones. The engineers who put them together aren’t primarily worried about protecting them against hijacking attempts or efforts to grab the data they collect: They’re selling to a consumer market that usually has less stringent cybersecurity needs than the military does. A number of studies have identified concerning cybersecurity vulnerabilities in popular commercial drone models. In January, researchers from the Federal Trade Commission found they were able to hack into three different inexpensive commercial drones from Parrot, DBPower, and Cheerson. In 2016, MIT students conducted a security analysis of the DJI Phantom 3 Standard and found that the drone was vulnerable to a number of malicious attacks, while researchers from Johns Hopkins University were able to use an exploit to wirelessly hack and crash a popular hobby drone . (The exact model was not identified.)

As a humanitarian researcher who focuses on drones, I’m more worried about how we tell them apart.

While the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently ran a study finding that the DJI S1000 heavy-lift drone presented “no threat for data leakage,” one of the study authors told the Verge that similar tests on his DJI Phantom 3 Professional—a different model—found that the drone appeared to be sending encrypted data “back to DJI and servers whose location he could not determine.” Naturally, the U.S. military needs to be sure its data doesn’t fall into the wrong hands, so data leakage is very worrisome indeed.

It’s good that the U.S. military is taking cybersecurity worries about commercial drones seriously, as the memo shows. But cybersecurity isn’t the only, or perhaps even the biggest, problem here. By using off-the-shelf devices, the military also risks their drones being confused with those used by other organizations and individuals and could potentially cause further damage to the already dubious public image of civilian drones operated for peaceful purposes.

Let’s start with the risk of mistaken drone identity, which I’m particularly worried about as a humanitarian researcher. Journalists, humanitarians, armed groups that aren’t affiliated with a single state, and civilian bystanders all also use commercial drones like the DJI Phantom. What happens if people on the ground can’t tell these drones apart, especially in chaotic disaster and conflict situations? The potential for chaos is huge. The military might assume a drone operated by a journalist is actually operated by ISIS. This could cause the military to launch an accidental defensive attack on the drone and potentially on civilians operating the drone—a situation that’s just become more likely, as the Pentagon has announced that military bases are authorized shoot down drones.

If it doesn’t clearly identify its drones, the military could even risk violating the Geneva Conventions. One of the key principles of international humanitarian law is distinction: “[T]he parties to the conflict must at all times distinguish between civilians and combatants.” This obligates parties to conflict (like the U.S. military) to clearly distinguish themselves from civilians—and this extends to military aircraft, including commercial drones used by the military for military purposes. Unfortunately, little in existing international humanitarian law doctrine addresses consumer drones, focusing instead on weaponized drone use by the military. When unarmed drones used by civilians do come up, they’re assumed to be covered by the same rules as manned aircraft. This ignores some important differences, from the size difference between a Cessna and a Phantom to the fact that by definition, small commercial drones lack a pilot and thus can’t communicate directly with air traffic control via radio.

Low-tech and policy solutions matter, too. Think of the Red Cross symbol that marks aircraft operated by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Perhaps humanitarian drones could use similar markings and symbols. Yes, they would be difficult to see from the ground, but even imperfect solutions would still be better than the current situation. Ultimately, a wide variety of actors and organizations should come together to decide upon the best method of IDing drones, including tech solutions, markings, and developing ground rules. These gatherings could drive the development of new doctrine in international humanitarian law that specifically addresses small drones used by civilians.

More broadly, military use of commercial drones has troubling implications for the entire industry. Civilian drone-users have long struggled with the popular assumption that all drones are in some sinister way linked to the military and law enforcement. But small consumer drones didn’t originate in a straight evolutionary line from armed Predator or Reaper long-range UAS. They’re really just flying mobile phone cameras, made possible by big reductions in the size and price of the same sensors and tiny computers that are used in your iPhone.

Most of the companies that sell consumer drones didn’t start as military contractors, and they remain a little wary of working with armed forces. DJI spokesman Adam Lisberg emphasized this when I spoke with him about the issue: “We don’t sell to the military, we don’t market to the military. We build our drones entirely for peaceful purposes. We know people can do all kinds of modifications to our drones—we can’t stop them from doing that.” He also told me that the military has yet to explain to the company what the specific encryption problem is. “We don’t have military-grade encryption, and if you’re using [our products] for a mission that requires it, you may want to re-evaluate that mission.”

Yet many people still assume that all drones are linked to the military—which means people are inclined to assume that even commercial drones flown by civilian operators are in some way linked to the military or law enforcement. Public mistrust of drones runs so deep that civilian drones are regularly shot at, putting people on the ground at risk. If the military adopts commercial drones in a big way, attitudes that link drones to the military will only grow stronger (and for good reason!). That could make it harder for groups like researchers, activists, search-and-rescue organizations, and others to put the technology to work.