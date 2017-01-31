Tell Slate What You Think About the Legacy of Frankenstein

Tell Us What You Think About the Legacy of Frankenstein!
All month, we’ve published pieces on the topic. Now we want to hear from you.
Over the past month we’ve published a handful of articles about the legacy of Frankenstein as part of our ongoing project Futurography, which introduces readers to a new technological or scientific topic each month. We’ve published articles on the problem with the idea of playing God, what A.I. researchers can learn from the novel, 19th-century debates over vivisection and vaccines, the history of the Franken- prefix, and more.
With that behind us, we’d like to hear about your thoughts. What do you think about these issues? What can we learn from this still-relevant book as it heads into its third century? And, of course, should our modern Frankensteinian monsters really be sexy?
Come back next month for a roundup of your responses. And get ready for our next unit, which looks at how you can defend yourself online.
