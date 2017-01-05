The Least Boring Thing in Baseball

The Least Boring Thing in Baseball Korean first pitches—an appreciation.

Will this year’s Belichick and Brady squad be excellent or merely really, really good?

Forecasting the 2016 New England Patriots Will this year’s Belichick and Brady squad be excellent or merely really, really good?

It’s absurd for Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney to invoke Martin Luther King Jr. to scold the NFL’s anthem protesters.

A More Convenient Season It’s absurd for Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney to invoke Martin Luther King Jr. to scold the NFL’s anthem protesters.

Idiots on the Field Are the Forbidden Fruit of Sports TV

Idiots on the Field Are the Forbidden Fruit of Sports TV Why don’t networks show them?

Why Do the Green Bay Packers’ Opponents Stay at a Radisson in Appleton?

Why Do the Green Bay Packers’ Opponents Stay at a Radisson in Appleton? A Slate investigation.

In Praise of Baseball’s One-Game Playoff The traditionalists are wrong.

How the most pessimistic fans in sports transformed into a bunch of optimists.

Cubs Win! How the most pessimistic fans in sports transformed into a bunch of optimists.

First, Theo Epstein saved the Red Sox. Now he’s rescuing the Cubs. Here’s his secret.

The Curse Breaker First, Theo Epstein saved the Red Sox. Now he’s rescuing the Cubs. Here’s his secret.

Protests against the Cleveland Indians’ racist, red-faced caricature never work. They just make its supporters stronger.

Why Chief Wahoo Is Still Grinning

Why Chief Wahoo Is Still Grinning Protests against the Cleveland Indians’ racist, red-faced caricature never work. They just make its supporters stronger.

Two years ago, we introduced our marathon calculator. Now, it’s gotten an update.

A Better Marathon Time Calculator Two years ago, we introduced our marathon calculator. Now, it’s gotten an update.

At a makeshift memorial, Chicago Cubs fans remember loved ones who never got to see their team win the World Series.

“When They Won, I Cried Because of Her”

“When They Won, I Cried Because of Her” At a makeshift memorial, Chicago Cubs fans remember loved ones who never got to see their team win the World Series.

What athletes and coaches said after Donald Trump’s victory.

No More Sticking to Sports

No More Sticking to Sports What athletes and coaches said after Donald Trump’s victory.

Sexual abuse of minors has been a scourge in the sport for decades. The sport’s most powerful people should have done more to stop it.

The Shame of English Soccer Sexual abuse of minors has been a scourge in the sport for decades. The sport’s most powerful people should have done more to stop it.

Could an NFL Team Miss the Playoffs With a 13–3 Record?

Could an NFL Team Miss the Playoffs With a 13–3 Record? What about 14–2? 15–1?

Sports Nut Heel in Chief No wonder Trump wants a WWE magnate in his administration. He and pro wrestling go way back.

Sports Nut Bad Coach, Bad for America Goodbye and good riddance, Jürgen Klinsmann.

Sports Nut The Brangelina of the NBA Parsing the divorce of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

Sports Nut I Sold Bill Murray a Beer at Wrigley Field And other World Series tales from a Chicago Cubs vendor.

Sports Nut It Will Never Be This Good Again A Red Sox fan on what it’s like to win the World Series after a very, very, very long championship drought.

Sports Nut Aroldis Chapman and the Cost of Risk Aversion How Joe Maddon’s fear of losing Game 6 could cost the Cubs in Game 7.

Sports Nut It Might Be. It Could Be. It Is? Can you tell a home run from a fly ball? Take our video quiz.

Sports Nut Tolstoy Was Still Alive. Jessica Tandy Hadn’t Been Born. The state of the world in 1908, the last time the Chicago Cubs won the World Series.

Sports Nut Mickey Mantle Is Alive, and He Plays in Anaheim So why is Mike Trout less famous than Jimmy Garoppolo?

Sports Nut José Fernández Was the Future of Baseball The Marlins’ exuberant, Cuban-born pitcher changed what it means to play the game the right way.

The Next 20 Who Actually Won the Moneyball Revolution? Maybe it wasn’t about jocks vs. nerds, after all.

Sports Nut So You Dropped the Ball Before You Scored a Touchdown You are far, far from alone.

Culturebox Colin Kaepernick’s Protest Is Working His quiet gesture was precision engineered to accomplish exactly what it’s accomplished.

Sports Nut You Have Permission to Get Excited About Christian Pulisic Forget cautious optimism. It’s now OK to fall in love with American soccer’s new 17-year-old star.