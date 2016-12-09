Sports Nut Heel in Chief No wonder Trump wants a WWE magnate in his administration. He and pro wrestling go way back.

Sports Nut Bad Coach, Bad for America Goodbye and good riddance, Jürgen Klinsmann.

Sports Nut The Brangelina of the NBA Parsing the divorce of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

Sports Nut I Sold Bill Murray a Beer at Wrigley Field And other World Series tales from a Chicago Cubs vendor.

Sports Nut It Will Never Be This Good Again A Red Sox fan on what it’s like to win the World Series after a very, very, very long championship drought.

Sports Nut Aroldis Chapman and the Cost of Risk Aversion How Joe Maddon’s fear of losing Game 6 could cost the Cubs in Game 7.

Sports Nut It Might Be. It Could Be. It Is? Can you tell a home run from a fly ball? Take our video quiz.

Sports Nut Tolstoy Was Still Alive. Jessica Tandy Hadn’t Been Born. The state of the world in 1908, the last time the Chicago Cubs won the World Series.

Sports Nut Mickey Mantle Is Alive, and He Plays in Anaheim So why is Mike Trout less famous than Jimmy Garoppolo?

Sports Nut José Fernández Was the Future of Baseball The Marlins’ exuberant, Cuban-born pitcher changed what it means to play the game the right way.

The Next 20 Who Actually Won the Moneyball Revolution? Maybe it wasn’t about jocks vs. nerds, after all.

Sports Nut So You Dropped the Ball Before You Scored a Touchdown You are far, far from alone.

Culturebox Colin Kaepernick’s Protest Is Working His quiet gesture was precision engineered to accomplish exactly what it’s accomplished.

Sports Nut You Have Permission to Get Excited About Christian Pulisic Forget cautious optimism. It’s now OK to fall in love with American soccer’s new 17-year-old star.