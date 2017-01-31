How to Pull for the Patriots in the Age of Trump
A guide for morally compromised New England fans.
Sports Nut
Is Russell Westbrook a Rebound Thief?The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard averages a triple-double. He also stands accused of padding his stats.
Sports
The Shame of English SoccerSexual abuse of minors has been a scourge in the sport for decades. The sport’s most powerful people should have done more to stop it.
Sports Nut
“When They Won, I Cried Because of Her”At a makeshift memorial, Chicago Cubs fans remember loved ones who never got to see their team win the World Series.
Sports Nut
A Better Marathon Time CalculatorTwo years ago, we introduced our marathon calculator. Now, it’s gotten an update.
Sports Nut
Why Chief Wahoo Is Still GrinningProtests against the Cleveland Indians’ racist, red-faced caricature never work. They just make its supporters stronger.
Sports Nut
The Curse BreakerFirst, Theo Epstein saved the Red Sox. Now he’s rescuing the Cubs. Here’s his secret.
Sports Nut
Why Do the Green Bay Packers’ Opponents Stay at a Radisson in Appleton?A Slate investigation.
Sports Nut
A More Convenient SeasonIt’s absurd for Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney to invoke Martin Luther King Jr. to scold the NFL’s anthem protesters.
Sports Nut
Heel in ChiefNo wonder Trump wants a WWE magnate in his administration. He and pro wrestling go way back.
Sports Nut
I Sold Bill Murray a Beer at Wrigley FieldAnd other World Series tales from a Chicago Cubs vendor.
Sports Nut
It Will Never Be This Good AgainA Red Sox fan on what it’s like to win the World Series after a very, very, very long championship drought.
Sports Nut
Aroldis Chapman and the Cost of Risk AversionHow Joe Maddon’s fear of losing Game 6 could cost the Cubs in Game 7.
Sports Nut
It Might Be. It Could Be. It Is?Can you tell a home run from a fly ball? Take our video quiz.
Sports Nut
Tolstoy Was Still Alive. Jessica Tandy Hadn’t Been Born.The state of the world in 1908, the last time the Chicago Cubs won the World Series.
Sports Nut
Mickey Mantle Is Alive, and He Plays in AnaheimSo why is Mike Trout less famous than Jimmy Garoppolo?
Sports Nut
José Fernández Was the Future of BaseballThe Marlins’ exuberant, Cuban-born pitcher changed what it means to play the game the right way.
The Next 20
Who Actually Won the Moneyball Revolution?Maybe it wasn’t about jocks vs. nerds, after all.
Culturebox
Colin Kaepernick’s Protest Is WorkingHis quiet gesture was precision engineered to accomplish exactly what it’s accomplished.