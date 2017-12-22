Good Tidings We Bring, in the Slate Plus Digest

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by damedeeso/Thinkstock.

Christmas is just about upon us, and whether or not you observe, we hope your coming week is full of good cheer. Here are some good reads for cozying up next to the fireplace.

From Slate

This week we learned about a $22 million program in the Pentagon that investigates UFOs. While we here at Slate can’t confirm the existence of aliens, we can confirm that this news got conspiracy theorists in the bizarro corners of the internet spinning in high gear. Jacob Brogan also argued we shouldn’t spend money searching for aliens, but rather, hiding from them.

Not from Slate

Your Screen Time is Over

We also surveyed more than 500 parents about how they handle screen time in their households, and we looked into the rise of creepy “happy families” who cash in on YouTube. So hang up your jacket, put on a cardigan, and catch up on all the stories here.

Thank you for your Slate Plus membership, which makes our journalism possible. Have a wonderful holiday!

Chau Tu

Associate editor, Slate Plus