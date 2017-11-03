Una Gran Semana, in the Slate Plus Digest

We launched two new podcasts this week. On If Then, two of tech’s smartest critics, Will Oremus and April Glaser, dissect the latest news from Silicon Valley. And on El Gabfest en Español, Univision’s León Krauze and Fernando Pizarro and Noticieros Televisa’s Ariel Moutsatsos review the week’s news in Spanish. (Never fear, monolinguists—the Slate Plus segment is in English.) Check them out in your Plus podcast feed now!

This is the week we learned of the first indictments in Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. They’re bad news for Trump, write Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern. Fred Kaplan looks ahead to who might be next.

Could a good guy with a gun have stopped Tuesday’s truck attack in Manhattan? No, it couldn’t, shut up you pathetic fantastists, shut up shut up shut up jesus christ what the hell is wrong with you

John Kelly showed his true colors this week. They are the colors of dishonesty and cowardice.

I saw a great movie this week and Dana Stevens liked it too.

The president’s Twitter account disappeared for 11 minutes Thursday night, thanks to a bold decision by a single customer service rep. If you’re surprised that a low-level contractor would have that kind of power, don’t be.

We talk about the prospect of Trump being impeached every day, and you probably do the same thing at home, but senior Democrats wish you wouldn’t.

Did you know America is suffering an historic cheese glut? Thank goodness our nation’s top scientists are working on getting more cheese into our diets.

Why is contemporary fashion going all Mennonite?

If you, like me, enjoy insane things that happen on the internet, here’s a good one.

“it is the plight of the parent of tweens to desire nothing more than to look at his kids in peace, and yet to be rebuffed most of the time by his kids saying, correctly, ‘Stop staring at me, that’s weird.’”

This hit close to home.

