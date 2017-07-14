Bromophobia, Brooks, and Braggadocio, in the Slate Plus Digest

Bromophobia, Brooks, and Braggadocio
The Slate Plus Digest for July 14.
Lots of Slate links and fewer not-from-Slate links this week. It’s probably unconscious bias or me not paying as much attention to Twitter for some reason, but I also think it’s because we published most of the best stuff on the Internet this week. Sorry, haters, or perhaps that should be “Sorry not sorry, haters”—or is that combining two idioms, both out of date but by different degrees, in a way that instantly marks me as a dad? (Rhetorical question.)
From Slate
- This takedown of David Brooks is polite, precise, and absolutely devastating.
- “So now we have it: the smoking gun in the Trump-Russia scandal.”
- Jim Newell’s reporting made me very nervous that Trumpcare is going to pass the Senate.
- Sen. Ben Sasse appears to be a genuinely smart, earnest Republican; it’s too bad that doesn’t make any difference.
- Why do we keep joking about Trump’s “bromances”?
- How long will the GOP pretend Russian interference in the election is no big deal—and how much damage will the pretense do?
- Sometimes a movie gets assigned to the wrong critic.
- The economy is growing. Unemployment is low. Employers are hiring. So why can’t American workers get a raise?
- Trump’s election “integrity” commission has been a chaotic mess—exactly as intended.
- This post is hard to sum up but if you’re interested in technology and cognition and maps you’ll find it very interesting.
- We may be entering an era dominated by the G-19—the major world economies not overseen by a reactionary nihilist.
- Comparing Donald Trump Jr. to Fredo Corleone is profoundly unfair to Fredo Corleone.
Not from Slate
- A Hollywood behind-the-scenes story I’d never seen before: What’s it like to film a rape scene, and how does it affect actors and directors?
- A restaurant-industry behind-the-scenes story I’d never seen before: Writing a cookbook, even a successful one, can ruin a chef’s life.
- The Senate health care bill would be a rejection of “the principle that society is made up of people with mutual obligations.”
- The Trump administration is an instance of a familiar debacle: The family-run business destroyed by nepotism.
From the archive
Gabriel Roth
Editorial director, Slate Plus
