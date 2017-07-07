Thank Goodness It’s Freedom, in the Slate Plus Digest

From Slate

In 2015, Jessica Winter wrote about being a little kid obsessed with Late Night With David Letterman and in doing so reminded us just how weird that show was :

It’s a lovely tribute to oddball kids everywhere and a taste of what life was like for them before the internet. Things are less lonely for many such kids now, but as Jessica’s piece makes clear, we used to make a virtue of that loneliness, and it’s natural that we miss it a little. Thanks for your Slate Plus membership, which is a great help in these troubled times. See you next week.