Self-Made Men, Steam-Powered Catapults, and the GOP’s Moment of Truth

Yascha Mounk calls the Comey firing “the moment of truth” for congressional Republicans. Jamelle Bouie notes that they’re not exactly rising to the occasion, and wonders if there’s anything that would cost Trump their support.

Last week, Leon Neyfakh profiled Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, “known in legal circles as a consummate professional who has never allowed politics to interfere with his decision-making.” This week, he follows up: Rosenstein, who made the case against Comey at his boss’s request, is a case study in the way Trump corrupts and betrays everyone who enters his orbit.

In less important Trump news, the president told Time he wants to ax the Navy’s new digital catapults and return to steam-powered catapults. What?

Meanwhile, mainstream and liberal news outlets have responded to the Trump era by hiring a bunch of right-wing commentators. Why? Will Oremus has theories.

Slate deputy editor John Swansburg just left the building after a strong run. This weekend, sit down with his deeply reported, dextrously written, and surprisingly personal history of that foundational figure of American myth, the self-made man.

Balls play an outsize role in my father’s vocabulary. When something impresses him, he says “that’s the balls.” When he admires someone, it’s typically because that person has done something that “took balls.” But his suggestion that his loins can detect promising real estate opportunities is a cagey bit of false modesty. When pressed to explain a given transaction, it usually emerges that he found an angle no one else had thought to exploit, or worked the deal harder than anyone else was willing to work it. Driving through Chelsea recently, he pointed out a trio of unlovable buildings he’d bought early in his career. All three had tenants at the time, but the seller had never bothered to ask them if they might like to buy the buildings they’d been leasing. My father bothered to ask.

In March, Josh Voorhees revealed that Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway had apparently failed to divest from her polling firm—potentially committing a federal crime. This week, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee started looking into it.

