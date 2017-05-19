Roger Ailes Is Dead and Mike Pence Cannot Save You: the Slate Plus Digest

Baher Khairy/Unsplash

Hey Plus, what’s new? Feels like we haven’t talked in about six years.

From Slate

Some Republicans are starting to hope Mike Pence can save the party. Jamelle Bouie thinks that’s unlikely.

On Roger Ailes, who died Thursday, here’s Isaac Chotiner: “Ailes was not some phony elitist playing a con on the rubes. No, he really loved degrading people, and he held the same resentments as the pathetic viewers whose worlds he manipulated.”

And here’s Justin Peters: “He spent most of his 77 years feeding America bullshit and calling it red meat. His legacy is a diminished network, a paralyzed polity, and a country that is worse off than he found it.”

Joe Lieberman would be a terrible choice for FBI director, and yet picking him would be kind of a smart move for Trump, argues Jim Newell.

The Slate Plus Digest is not too proud to include this vicious takedown of a rival in the newsletter game.

Digest is not too proud to include this vicious takedown of a rival in the newsletter game. There is also culture, though! Like Carl Wilson’s joyful and meticulous review of the wonderful new Mountain Goats album! And Laura Miller’s expert dissection of onetime voice-of-a-generation Douglas Coupland! Don’t forget the arts! They’re what it’s all for!

Not From Slate

Twitter Thread of the Week

We did this last time and it went OK. So here’s Samuel Sinyangwe on mass incarceration and the political culture of Louisiana.

From the Archive

Wow, news blogging was very different in 2014.

I hope you found the goods as advertised. Thank you for your Slate Plus membership, which makes our journalism possible. See you next week!