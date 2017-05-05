Trumpcare, Twin Peaks, and Collegiate Meme Wars, in the Slate Plus Digest

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Remember last week, when Trump got to 100 days with no major accomplishments and we all laughed at him and made a list of the various people and entities who had prevented anything catastrophic from happening? We’re not laughing quite as heartily today, are we?

Twin Peaks is back! What a great show. What does Slate have to say about it?

Ivanka published a book! Surely Slate writers had opinions on it?

It’s not meant to be read.

It celebrates the unlimited possibilities open to working women when they have full-time household help.

Trump called Kim Jong-un a “smart cookie”! That’s preposterous. I suppose you have some kind of “slatepitch” about how he is, in fact, a smart cookie.

It has no particular relevance to anything, but: remember quicksand? Why do we never talk about it anymore? What a weird idea for a long piece that was, and what a great piece.

