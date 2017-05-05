 The Slate Plus Digest for the week of May 5, with reading recommendations from the web.

Trumpcare, Twin Peaks, and Collegiate Meme Wars, in the Slate Plus Digest

Trumpcare, Twin Peaks, and Collegiate Meme Wars, in the Slate Plus Digest

Comments
Slate Plus
Your all-access pass
May 5 2017 6:15 PM
Comments

An Unmitigated Disaster

The Slate Plus Digest for May 5.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.
The news was not great this week, but, hey, here are some animals!

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Remember last week, when Trump got to 100 days with no major accomplishments and we all laughed at him and made a list of the various people and entities who had prevented anything catastrophic from happening? We’re not laughing quite as heartily today, are we?

Twin Peaks is back! What a great show. What does Slate have to say about it?

Ivanka published a book! Surely Slate writers had opinions on it?

Trump called Kim Jong-un a “smart cookie”! That’s preposterous. I suppose you have some kind of “slatepitch” about how he is, in fact, a smart cookie.

Not From Slate

From the Archive

It has no particular relevance to anything, but: remember quicksand? Why do we never talk about it anymore? What a weird idea for a long piece that was, and what a great piece.

Thanks for your Slate Plus membership, which makes our journalism possible. See you next week!

Gabriel Roth
Editorial director, Slate Plus