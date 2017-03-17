Dying Monarchs and Multimillion-Dollar Commas in the Slate Plus Digest

karlumbriaco/iStock

Slate stories, all of which are about Donald Trump in some way, because c’mon

Stories from outside of Slate, which somehow manage not to be about Donald Trump

This Guardian long read, about the secret plan for the days after the Queen’s death, reminds me of a John McPhee New Yorker story.

From staff writer Josh Keating: “This Jacobin article about America’s role in undermining the Russian election in 1996 was really interesting and steers clear of cheap whataboutism. Includes an amazing Bill Clinton quote defending Boris Yeltsin’s war in Chechnya by comparing him to Abraham Lincoln.”

A $10 million lawsuit hinged on the kind of ambiguity that’s inevitable when you don’t use the Oxford comma. Why would you not use the Oxford comma in legal drafting? Get it together, Maine.

Very Short Q-and-A

Today’s question goes to staff writer Mark Joseph Stern, who covers legal issues for the magazine. It’s taken from the next episode of Slate Extra, our members-only podcast, in your Slate Plus podcast feed Tuesday.

Slate Plus: Do you think the courts are going to be able to stop the Trump administration's excesses?

Mark Joseph Stern: I think they've acquitted themselves admirably thus far. I think that their job will become harder as Trump begins to appoint replacements in all of those vacancies that congressional Republicans refused to let Obama fill. Trump has inherited at least 100 vacancies in lower courts, as well as a Supreme Court seat, which he's filling with an arch-conservative, and so the law will be changing. The law is never stagnant for a long time, and it's already in the process of changing, and Trump's judges will help to mold it in a new direction, and I suspect that most of them will be inclined to mold it in a pro-Trump direction. One of my greatest fears is not just that Trump gets away with his excesses in this four-year period, but that the courts accommodate his excesses in a way that affects the law for decades to come.