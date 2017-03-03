Overdone Meat, Sad Video Games, and Rental Dogs, in the Slate Plus Digest

This week we learned that Donald Trump likes his steak well-done, and right-wingers scrambled to reassess their tastes according to some absurd ideological-culinary matrix, because nothing in the world—no pleasure or preference, no momentary sensation, no inexpressible quale—now exists untouched by the malevolent clown show that is American politics. In Slate, Christina Cauterucci wandered boldly into the semiotic labyrinth of carnivorous performative masculinity; in Eater, Helen Rosner mapped Trump’s gustatory instincts onto his political ones.