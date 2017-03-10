The Punchline to a Slow-Boiling Joke, in the Slate Plus Digest

Hi Slate Plus members! This is Leon, a reporter here at Slate. I’m filling in for Gabe, who is off today. As it happens, I’m not quite operating at full capacity because my glasses broke in half on the way to work and I had to put them back together with super glue. It turns out having super glue half an inch from your eyes is unpleasant, even when it’s dry. I’m getting used to it though and am just about ready to recommend you some stuff to read.