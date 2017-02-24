Trump’s First Month, in the Slate Plus Digest

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Marwan Naamni/AFP/Getty Images.

Trump’s first month in office has been more cruel and destructive than many of us feared, writes Michelle Goldberg. And yet, points out Jamelle Bouie, he hasn’t actually … accomplished all that much?

Dahlia Lithwick: in serious mode, carefully parsing the White House’s anti-Semitic rhetoric; in comic mode, with some suggestions for those in charge of our difficult president.

Aisha Harris reviews Get Out, Jordan Peele’s comedy-horror masterpiece about existing while black.

And here’s a fascinating Q-and-A with Jesse and Theresa Thorn, on what it’s like to parent a gender-nonconforming child.

Not From Slate

Black American infants are dying at terrifying rates. Why? It’s complicated.

“Meet the tween-girl entrepreneurs cashing in on the slime craze” is a weird invitation and yet I urge you to take me up on it.

Is Vladimir Putin really a mastermind? What about Steve Bannon?

Programmer and sometime Slate writer David Auerbach explains what went wrong with the Clinton campaign’s vaunted big-data operation.

From the Archives

In Slate’s very first “issue” (we pretended to have “issues” in those days), Nicholas Lemann wrote about the progress of assimilation in America. “When Asian-Americans become the ‘new Jews,’ ” Lemann asks, “what happens to the Jews?”

At the front end of the American meritocratic machine, Asians are replacing Jews as the No. 1 group. They are winning the science prizes and scholarships. Jews, meanwhile, at our moment of maximum triumph at the back end of the meritocracy, the midlife, top-job end, are discovering sports and the virtues of being well-rounded. Which is cause and which is effect here is an open question. But as Asians become America's new Jews, Jews are becoming … Episcopalians.

Got a piece to recommend from the archives? Email it to us here!